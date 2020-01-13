Woman Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Workers, Officer At OKC Nail Salon
A woman has bonded out of jail after she was arrested by Oklahoma City police for allegedly attacking workers and an officer at a metro nail salon.
Police were called Sunday night to a nail salon off West Britton on reports of a disturbance.
Dispatcher: “Oklahoma City 911?”
Caller: “We have a belligerent customer in here that is going nuts and we need her out ASAP, she just slapped me in the face.”
The nail salon was just closing when according to the owner an old regular named Candace Muzny walked in asking for a manicure and pedicure.
“I sat her down and got everything ready,” said Tiffany Nguyen, the nail tech who gave Muzny her pedicure.
The workers said they could tell something was off with her but kept going.
“She had all of her stuff everywhere and she was already going a little nuts,” said Nuyen.
According to the police report, Muzny got aggressive in the middle of the pedicure.
“We were speaking in our native language about my pay and then she said to f’ing stop speaking that language or I will slap you in the face,” said Nguyen.
Police reports indicated that is when Muzny started to attack.
“She got me cornered and I fell,” said Nguyen. “But I was able to kick her, and she lunged and tried to put a knife up to my throat a couple of times.”
When Oklahoma City police officers arrived Muzny did not go down without a fight.
“When the officer got to the scene, he didn’t realize that the suspect was using a knife and she was able to free a hand and assault the officer on the back of the ear,” said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Muzny has bonded out of jail. Officials said she could be looking at multiple charges, including two felonies of Assault and Battery.