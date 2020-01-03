News
Man Convicted Of Killing Tecumseh Police Officer Sentenced To Death
Friday, January 3rd 2020, 9:34 AM CST
Updated:
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man convicted of killing a Tecumseh Police officer was formally sentenced to death Friday in Pottawatomie County.
A jury convicted Byron Shepard late last year for killing Tecumseh officer Justin Terney in 2017. Terney was 22 when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in March.
From the start, the prosecution in this case said they would be seeking the death penalty.
Shephard is set to be put to death in March.
This is a developing story.
Related Stories: