Man Accused Of Killing Tecumseh Police Officer Found Guilty On All Counts
Monday, November 18th 2019, 3:08 PM CST
Updated:
A jury has found a man accused of killing a Tecumseh police officer in 2017, guilty on all counts Monday.
Byron Shepard was accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old officer Justin Terney in a shootout that began as a traffic stop on Benson Park and Gordon Cooper in Tecumseh.
Shepard was found guilty of first-degree murder. Deliberations on whether or not he should get the death penalty are expected to continue on Tuesday.
