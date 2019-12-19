Anonymous News 9 Viewer Gifts Okla. Veteran With $25K Check After Work Truck Stolen, Home Burglarized
WAYNE, Oklahoma - Ken Slate Sr. was gifted with a check for $25,000 from an anonymous News 9 viewer Thursday. This came after Slate had thousands of dollars of things stolen from his home back in November.
“This is just another rock in my road,” said Slate.
The viewer wanted to remain unnamed but wanted to give this gift to help relieve some of the stress Slate has faced over the past month. Along with the check, there was a note telling Slate why they felt led to give the gift.
“I am giving you this money in the name of Jesus,” said the donor. “He loves you. Don’t look for me or thank me, I am just passing through. This is from the Lord.”
Slate was speechless.
“God has special ways on taking care of people,” said Slate.
All Slate could say was thank you.
“This will help me survive,” said Slate.