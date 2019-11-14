Oklahoma Veteran Asks For Public's Help In Locating Stolen Work Truck Filled With Tools, Equipment
WAYNE, Oklahoma - Ken Slate Sr. has been hit where it hurts. He said while he was away for work, thieves broke into his home and stole dozens of things worth thousands of dollars.
“It hurts, it is my livelihood,” said Slate.
Slate is a veteran and lost his wife years ago to Alzheimer’s and since then, he hasn’t been able to retire.
“They had one reason they came, they wanted tools and man, they got a load of them,” said Slate.
While the criminals were inside, they took the keys to Slate’s work truck, which had thousands of dollars in equipment on it.
After writing down what all he’s missing, he guessed it would total out around $100,000.
“It is just another rock in my road,” said Slate. “But I will get through it, God will get me thought it.”
Slate said he is offering a reward for whoever locates his truck and tool and gets them back to him.
If you do see his work truck you are asked to contact police.