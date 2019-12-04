Your 2 Cents: 4 Law Professors Testify In Impeachment Hearing
The impeachment proceedings moved to a new committee Wednesday -- the judiciary committee where four law professors testified and none of them had any direct knowledge of what happened on that phone call, just their legal opinions on impeachment.
Here's what you had to say about it:
Cheri first, "You could see the hatred for the president from three of the four professors, especially Professor Karlan."
Ronda was furious that one of the professors joked about the president's 13-year-old son's name during her testimony. She said, "After the comments Karlan made about Barron Trump she needs to automatically be dismissed from the committee!"
Jon writes, "Democrats got shredded once again, mainly by Professor Turley, and learned that no matter what lies they continue to tell, President Trump won in 2016, and will win AGAIN in 2020."
Denise says, "There was no one today that was actually a witness!"
Most of you sounded like Jennifer, "Wasted my whole day watching the hearing. What a waste of our money!”
Finally, this from Marie, "I find it shocking to watch my party, Republican, try to create a side show, and refuse to take this situation seriously."