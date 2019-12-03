Court Documents Reveal Bail Bondsman Involved In OKC Deadly Shooting Previously Shot Another Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - Sources confirmed the name of the bail bondsman involved in a Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead. And it turns out, this isn’t the first fugitive that has been shot while being tracked by this guy.
Oklahoma City police are not yet releasing bail bondsman’s name. But News 9 has learned it’s 49-year-old Howard Barnett.
Video showed Barnett in the back of a police car talking with his attorney right after the shooting at the Hyatt Place Hotel near Southwest 15th and Meridian Avenue.
Police said the bail bondsman was armed and managed to track 53-year-old Todd Allen Willis to the hotel. Police said there was a scuffle, the gun went off and 43-year-old Jennifer Dunn, who was in the room, was killed.
Back in 2007, Barnett was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after, police said, he opened fire on a fleeing fugitive in a busy shopping center.
Court documents report, “Howard shot at him with a semi-auto handgun multiple times.”
Court documents also report, “There were several witnesses who stated that Howard shot at the guy (Alfonzo) for no reason. This incident occurred in a business place in which there was a lot of vehicle traffic.”
The victim in that case was shot in the leg. The charge was later dismissed.
No one has been charged with this latest shooting.
News 9 did speak with Barnett’s attorney. He said he can’t comment on the case right now, but he said there’s a lot more to the story.