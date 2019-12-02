Police ID Woman Killed During Altercation In SW OKC Hotel Room With Bail Bondsman
A woman fatally shot Thanksgiving night at a southwest Oklahoma City room has been identified.
Jennifer D. Dunn, 43, was fatally shot about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a hotel room at 1818 S Meridian Avenue.
A bail bondsman was attempting to take a wanted suspect into custody when he entered the room. The man and Dunn got into an altercation with the bail bondsman and both were shot, police said.
The suspect suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is in police custody at the hospital for his outstanding warrants.
Dunn died at a local hospital.
The suspect and the bail bondsman were not identified by police.
No arrests have been made in connection with the death. The bail bondsman has been released pending further investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.