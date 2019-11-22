Air Force Officials Identify 2 Airmen Killed During Training Mission At Vance AFB
The two airmen who died in Thursday morning's training mission at Vance Air Force Base have been identified.
The two killed were identified as Lt. Col. John "Matt" Kincade, 47, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, 23.
Kincade was an instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Wilkie was a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron. He is survived by his wife, parents and sister.
The mishap happened about 9:10 a.m. when two T-38C Talon aircraft were performing the landing phase of a formation training mission.
An investigation into what led up to the mishap is underway.
“We are a close-knit family,” Col. Corey Simmons said, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, “and when tragedies like this occur, every member of the U.S. military, Vance, Enid, feels it.”