"We are saddened by the tragic news of the loss of life of two pilots at Vance Air Force Base this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the pilots’ families and the team at Vance," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "Today serves as a reminder that our nation’s military make great sacrifices and put their lives on the line everyday to protect our nation. I spoke with the Wing Commander at Vance AFB to communicate the state will offer support in any possible way during this time."