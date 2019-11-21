2 Killed In 'Aircraft Mishap' At Vance AFB, Air Force Officials Say
Two airmen have been killed after an "aircraft mishap" at Vance Air Force Base near Enid, according to the base.
The incident happened about 9:10 a.m. Thursday and it is an active scene, officials said.
Air Force officials said two Air Force T-38 Talons were involved in a mishap, and the aircraft were performing a routine training mission at the time of the accident.
There were two people aboard each aircraft, Air Force officials reported.
The names of the two deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notifications, Air Force officials said.
A safety investigation team is looking into the incident.
"We are saddened by the tragic news of the loss of life of two pilots at Vance Air Force Base this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the pilots’ families and the team at Vance," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "Today serves as a reminder that our nation’s military make great sacrifices and put their lives on the line everyday to protect our nation. I spoke with the Wing Commander at Vance AFB to communicate the state will offer support in any possible way during this time."
