3 Fatally Shot At Walmart Parking Lot In Duncan Identified By Police
The three people killed Monday at a Walmart parking lot have been identified by Duncan police.
Wbiliado R. Varela Jr., 43, of Duncan, was identified as the shooter, and Rebecca N. Vescio-Varela, 31, of Duncan, and Aubrey P. Perkins, 39, of Minco, were identified as the victims.
Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in reference to a shooting at the Walmart parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found three bodies in the parking lot. A man and a woman were in a vehicle and a man was outside of the vehicle.
One man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said at the scene. A semi-automatic handgun was found near the man outside of the car, Duncan police Lt. John Byers said.
Varela and Vescio-Varela were common law married, and Perkins was dating Vescio-Varela, Byers said.
Police said the incident appeared to be an isolated incident and no other people were in danger.