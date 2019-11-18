Police: Shooter, 2 Victims Found Dead In Duncan Walmart Parking Lot Believed To Have Known Each Other
DUNCAN, Oklahoma - New information was released on Monday by the Duncan Police Department following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Highway 81. Three people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
There was initial concern of an active shooter when witnesses saw the large law enforcement response in front of Walmart. Authorities assured it was an isolated incident.
“It is a sad day for our small community,” said Sheriff Wayne McKinney, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office. “And our county.”
Duncan police and other local authorities got a call of a reported shooting at 9:53 a.m. and arrived on the scene one minute later.
“There were three deceased individuals,” said Chief Danny Ford, Duncan Police Department. “One female, one male was found deceased in the car and one male outside of the car.”
Police confirmed the woman and one of the men were first seen inside the store before the shooting. They said one of them worked at Walmart.
Authorities said the shooter was among the three dead and a handgun was found near the car.
“I’m not clear how many shots were fired,” said Ford. “I can account just visibly for nine.”
Nearby businesses and schools went on lockdown until they learned there was not a threat to the community.
“We want to make sure everyone understands there was at no time anybody inside Walmart,” said Jason Hicks, Stephens County District Attorney. “Or anybody threatened inside that business.”
Police are unclear what led up to the shootings, but the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives will interview witnesses, pull security video from the area and talk to the victims’ families.
They said in the meantime, the small community is pulling together.
“Some of the churches are already responding which I think is a good thing,” said Ford. “I think the community will do all it can to at least help in this.”
Duncan police have not released the shooter or victim’s names.