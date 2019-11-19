Thunder: Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander were honored with a video tribute from the Clippers during a timeout in the first quarter. “The people were very good to me and I was very happy to see the video,” Gallinari said. Gilgeous-Alexander missed the video because he was talking to his coach. “I’ll have to go and see it later,” he said. ... Hamidou Diallo (left knee sprain) sat out his second straight game.