OKC Attorney In Federal Custody, Suspected In Beggs Triple Homicide Is Recognized For National Award
OKLAHOMA CITY - There’s a bizarre twist involving the case of an Oklahoma City attorney who is currently in federal custody and a suspect in a triple murder.
A National law organization named Keegon Harroz as one of Oklahoma's "10 Best". The news came in the form of a press release to the News 9’s inbox Monday, November 18.
The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys said Harroz is being recognized for exceptional performance. The organization’s website also lists Harroz as one of Oklahoma’s “10 best Criminal Law attorneys for Client Satisfaction.”
In the press release, the organization said Harroz must pass a "rigorous selection process”. However, Harroz is currently in federal custody facing weapons and ammunition charges.
Federal prosecutors also confirm Harroz a suspect in a triple murder in Okmulgee County.
In September 2019, Jack and Evelyn Chandler and their daughter Tiffany Eichor were found shot to death at their home in Beggs. Investigators say Tiffany's ex-boyfriend, Barry Titus, made threats to kill the family. Harroz was representing Titus and is also his girlfriend.
News 9 tried repeatedly to call the AICLA, to ask about their selection process and if they knew about Harroz's current legal troubles, but only got a voicemail. Calls and emails requesting comment were not returned.
The press release also encouraged News 9 to call Harroz's office. But that number also went to voicemail and as News 9 has reported she has been evicted from her office.