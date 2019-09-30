OKC Attorney To Remain In Custody On Federal Weapons Charges After First Court Appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City attorney made a court appearance after being arrested and booked for federal charges.
Keegan Harroz, 36, bonded out last week for a charge of intimidating a state’s witness. That witness, identified as Tiffany Eichor was later found dead along with her parents in Beggs, Oklahoma on September 7.
Harroz has not been charged in connection with the deaths of Eichor or her parents.
Investigators suspect but have yet to charge Barry Roland Titus II, 37, in the death of Eichor, his ex-girlfriend, and her parents. Court records show that Eichor was granted an emergency protective order against Titus in June. The two had a history of domestic violence, and Titus allegedly made "threats to kill the family," according to the court document.
Titus' attorney was Harroz, his current girlfriend.
Harroz was in federal court Monday, September 30 solely on a criminal complaint for prohibited person in possession of ammunition and selling or otherwise disposing of a firearm to a prohibited person.
During her appearance, the judge decided Harroz will remain in custody.
She is scheduled to have her preliminary and detention hearings at 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, October 2.
As far as the triple homicide case, Harroz’s attorney in her state case said, “You have to keep an open mind, you don’t know the whole story until we take it to trial, and we look forward to that process,” said attorney Jarrod Stevenson.
The triple homicide investigation is still ongoing.