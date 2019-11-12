News
1 Killed In Del City Shooting; Police Looking For People Of Interest
One person was fatally shot Sunday night in Del City, police said.
Donyea Robinson, 18, died at OU Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Police were called about 10 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Breckenridge to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they were told the injured person had been taken away from the scene.
Police think Robinson was sitting a vehicle that was parked in the street when he was hit.
Detectives found a video of a vehicle passing the victim and firing shots. Robinson was taken to the hospital by a friend.
Police would like to speak to the several people in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Del City police at 405-671-8841.