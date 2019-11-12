One person was fatally shot Sunday night in Del City, police said.

Donyea Robinson, 18, died at OU Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police were called about 10 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Breckenridge to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they were told the injured person had been taken away from the scene.

Police think Robinson was sitting a vehicle that was parked in the street when he was hit. 

Detectives found a video of a vehicle passing the victim and firing shots. Robinson was taken to the hospital by a friend.

Police would like to speak to the several people in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Del City police at 405-671-8841.