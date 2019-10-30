State Rests In OKC Officer’s Murder Trial; Defense Calls First Witness
OKLAHOMA CITY - A second witness testified on Wednesday in court that an Oklahoma City police sergeant did not follow training in dealing with a suicidal man.
The prosecution rested their case on day eight of Sergeant Keith Sweeney’s murder trial.
The lieutenant who developed de-escalation training for the Oklahoma City Police Department took the stand as the state’s final witness.
Blake Webster testified that the two officers who responded first to 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon’s suicide call in November 2017 appeared to have control of the situation. He described Sweeney’s approach to the scene as emotionally charged.
Sweeney fired at Pigeon five times, killing him.
Police said Pigeon was unarmed.
Prosecutors told the court that the police department has not made a final decision if Sweeney violated the “Use of Force” policy. That decision is pending the outcome of the trial.
The defense called their first witness on Wednesday. The video analyst expert broke down the body camera footage from the deadly officer-involved shooting frame-by-frame. He testified how video does not always pick up all of the details of a shooting scene.