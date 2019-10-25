Witness In OKC Officer’s Murder Trial Testified That Victim Was Not A Threat
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City officer who responded to a suicidal man in 2017, that turned into a deadly shooting, said he never felt Dustin Pigeon, 29, was a threat.
Sergeant Keith Sweeney shot and killed Pigeon and is on trial for second-degree murder.
Day two of testimony wrapped up Friday evening. The only witness to take the stand recalled the night of the deadly shooting.
The prosecution and Sweeney’s attorney took Officer Troy Nitzkey to the November 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting in a Southwest Oklahoma City housing courtyard.
Nitzkey and a second officer responded together to Pigeon’s 911 call. Pigeon was intoxicated and contemplating suicide by lighting himself on fire. Nitzkey said it was clear to him that Pigeon was holding a lighter and lighter fluid and did not feel like the man was a threat.
Nitzkey testified that he had a bean bag rifle and called for a taser-trained officer, another less-lethal option.
The court heard on Nitzkey’s body camera video when he wracked the gun in an attempt to get Pigeon’s attention. He fired one bean bag shot at Pigeon, hitting him in the hip.
Nitzkey’s shot came simultaneously as Sweeney arrived shouting commands and fired his pistol at the suicidal man.
Pigeon’s family listened as he gasped for air several times before passing at the scene.
After the shooting Sweeney could be heard asking if Pigeon had a knife and stated that he did not know Nitzkey had a bean bag rifle.
Nitzkey testified that he did not know Sweeney was responding to the call and was not aware Sweeney was there until he fired his pistol.
Witness testimony will resume on Monday.