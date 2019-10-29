New Allegations Against El Reno Center Bring Up Troubled History
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Amid recent allegations against the center’s current director, past scrutiny of the El Reno Children's Justice Center is being seen in a new light.
Monday, current director Dan Kern was accused of using vulgar and lewd language around students and staff, including making sexual comments about students at the center. However, it wasn't the first-time allegations like this have been made.
Back in 2017, the center's previous co-director Bill Alexander was fired after complaints of misconduct and discrimination were made against him. In his case, Canadian County commissioners hired the Tulsa based, Laflin Investigative Group, to look into the claims.
At the time Alexander maintained his innocence telling the Yukon Review newspaper the claims were "fictitious. and "did not happen," he also accused county commissioners of acting out of political motivation calling the investigation illegal.
Alexander was first suspended and then ultimately fired from the center as a result of the investigation's findings. At the time of his firing the same judge who presides over the center now, Judge Bob Hughey, was in charge of the center then.
News 9 requested a copy of the investigative findings but did not get a response right away.