Harassment, Inappropriate Behavior Alleged At El Reno Detention Center
EL RENO, Oklahoma - New allegations have surfaced against the director of an El Reno juvenile detention center and school alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and inappropriate behavior toward or around minors.
According to documents obtained by News 9, multiple employees at the Canadian County Children’s Justice Center have complained about Director Dan Kern's behavior. In one alleged instance, Kern was heard calling the students at the center "jack***” and little s***-heads." In another alleged incident, after a student had exposed himself at the school, Kern said in front of students and a school official "Where is that swinging d***?"
In another troubling alleged instance in front of a school official, Kern promised a 13-year-old student he'd take her to see her father in prison asking about her relationship with her father. After the student was dismissed Kern told an official "She's a cute girl and she's got a cute butt."
The sources behind the documents asked not to be named, one of them saying in a text message any alleged retaliation was "something political and we don't even realize how high."
Schooling for students at the center is overseen by El Reno Public Schools. According to the source, both the ERPS Superintendent and a principal were notified. The Superintendent asked to stay updated, and the principal called the source sounding "horrified".
Multiple Canadian county officials have been notified of Kern's alleged behavior including two commissioners Marc Hader and David Anderson, and Judge Bob Hughey who hired Kern last March. To the sources' knowledge, no real investigation was ever conducted, and Kern remains on the job.
Hader said he was unaware of any specific allegations but did know about recent firings at the center. Mr. Anderson did not return our message.
News 9 attempted to interview Mr. Kern at the center but was told he was unavailable to talk.
According to another source who was in the building at the time, Mr. Kern told deputies at the door to stop the reporter and photographer from entering the building, which would have been illegal because the center is a public building.
Attempts were made to set up an appointment with Mr. Kern’s office, but the attempts were not returned as of Monday morning.