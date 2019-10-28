Expert Witnesses Testify, Reveal New Details In OKC Officer’s Murder Trial
OKLAHOMA CITY - New details came out as an Oklahoma City police officer’s murder trial moved into week two. Jurors heard from expert witnesses on Monday about what was collected from the 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting scene.
A crime scene investigator testified that two weeks after the shooting, upper command told her to re-classify the scene evidence from officer-involved shooting to mental health intervention.
Crime scene investigators were called to a Southwest Oklahoma City housing courtyard in November 2017 where Sergeant Keith Sweeney shot and killed 29-year-Dustin Pigeon.
Investigators documented the five shell casings that were found at the scene. They also photographed where the bullets hit Pigeon. He was fatally wounded in the chest and shot twice in the left shoulder area. A fourth bullet was later found inside a citizen’s living room that went through a front window.
The police department’s firearm and ballistics examiner tested the firearms of all three officers who were at the shooting scene. He confirmed to the court the five shell casings on the ground came from Sweeney’s nine-millimeter service pistol, along with the three bullets that hit Pigeon. He could not positively identify the bullet that was found in the citizen’s home.
One officer also fired a less-lethal bean bag rifle round at Pigeon, hitting him in the hip.
Another crime scene investigator testified that he took Pigeon’s clothes to OSBI for testing. He said the victim’s shirt had an oily substance consistent with the lighter fluid he was holding. Pigeon was threatening suicide by lighting himself on fire.
Witness testimony will continue on Tuesday.