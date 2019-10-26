Police: Bodycam Video Shows Stable Hand Making 'Slashing Motions' At Horse
A stable hand at Remington Park who is accused of stabbing five horses was seen in bodycam footage making slashing motions at a horse, authorities said.
Dakota Wilburn was arrested October 15 and faces five counts of animal cruelty.
“The employees there explained that a horse had been cut on his neck and his face and later found that actually five horses in total had been injured in the same manner,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
In the bodycam video, officers could be seen going into the barn and trying to help a horse up.
Most of the horses had minor injuries, according to Remington Park officials.
Remington Park released a statement after the incident:
"Medical assistance of a veterinarian was requested immediately and all horses involved received the care and attention needed as quickly as possible. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the horses are resting comfortably."