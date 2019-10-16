Your 2 Cents: Board Approves Raise For Oklahoma Lawmakers
State legislators are getting a pay raise, a big one too, albeit the first one in 20 years.
A panel of non-elected members voted to give lawmakers a 35 percent pay raise. I said last night in My 2 Cents, $47,500 a year is not a get rich salary but may allow some talented Oklahomans who otherwise couldn't afford to -- to consider serving.
But most of you were hopping mad about the raise, like Roy from Moore:
"I have been a state retiree since 2010 and have never received a raise in my retirement," said Roy.
Carolyn pointed out:
"Most of these lawmakers have other income to supplement themselves and their families. They are already wealthy."
But that's not good, as I pointed out and Jim from Newalla acknowledges:
"It will allow those of us who are not real well off to serve in that capacity," said Jim.
Trish from Wellston said:
"They should not be allowed to give themselves raises, that's a conflict of interest."
However, they didn't give themselves a raise.
Suzy from Midwest City wrote:
"They deserve a raise but not this much. The retired state worker hasn't received a raise for many years."
Angela said:
"Would have thought they already made more than that, they definitely deserved a pay raise."
And tonight's parting shot is from George:
"A week ago, Kelly was saying they did not do their job now he wants to pay them more, good job Kelly,"
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.