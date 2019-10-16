Warr Acres Daycare Owner Arrested On Murder Complaint; Boyfriend Also Arrested
A Warr Acres daycare owner was arrested on a murder complaint Tuesday night, police said.
Kelly Knipfer, 28, was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, failure to report child abuse or neglect of child under 18 and obtaining property by trick or deception.
Knipfer was the owner of Kelly's Kids daycare, 7204 N Norman Road in Warr Acres, where 5-month-old Liam Farrer was found unresponsive on Feb. 21.
Liam died on Feb. 27 at OU Medical Center as a result of his injuries.
Knipfer's boyfriend, Ethan Dane Lee, was arrested on complaints of child abuse, possession of child pornography and obtaining property by trick or deception.
Both Knipfer and 29-year-old Lee are accused of forging CPR cards for daycare employees.
Both were booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
