My 2 Cents: Board Approves Raise For Oklahoma Lawmakers
It's never very popular when legislators get a pay raise, but they just got one, a big one.
The Legislative Compensation Board, made up of non-elected officials appointed by the Governor and Legislative leaders, approved the raises Tuesday.
And it wasn't close, 7-2 was the vote.
According to one list I looked at, this pay increase would move Oklahoma legislators to the 15th highest paid state lawmakers in the nation.
Ok, I know you're probably wondering just how big the raise was.
Drumroll…it's a 35 percent pay jump.
Most lawmakers’ salaries will go from $35,000 a year, to $47, 500.
There was talk about giving them more, but the Board wanted to keep legislative salaries below that of the average teacher.
The State Teachers Union said lawmakers deserve a living wage.
They haven't had a raise in 20 years after all.
I support the pay increase; you don't want only wealthy Oklahomans to be in a position to serve in the Senate or House.
They're at the Capitol four months out of the year, but it's a year-round responsibility.
Forty-seven thousand isn’t a get rich salary but it may be enough to open the door to a few more talented Oklahomans who want to serve in the legislature.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.