Family Of Man Found Burned In OKC Field Asks For Help Raising Funeral Costs
OKLAHOMA CITY - The man found dead on a burned couch in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police said.
Andre Contreal Brown, 30, was found dead after firefighters were called to a fire in a northeast Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived, they found a body on a burning couch in the 6800 block of NE 50th Street on Sept. 26.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death.
Now the family of Andre is asking for the community’s support in any way they can give it.
“This here is the biggest thing I have ever had to do in my life,” said Angela Brown, Andre’s mother. “My child is supposed to outlive me.”
Related Story: Police Identify Man Found Dead On Burned Couch In NE OKC
With Andre’s death being unexpected they are struggling to gather money to give him a memorial service.
On top of that, the family has been working together to take care of the three children Andre left behind.
“He loved his kid, he didn’t have much but, what he had he would give to them,” said Brown.
If you would like to help the Brown family with funeral costs you can donate to their GoFundMe. They ask that if you can’t donate, to keep their family in your thoughts and prayers as they move forward.
There still have been no arrests made in the case. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.