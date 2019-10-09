Former Wewoka Officer In Jail For Rape Of A Minor, Has Faced Similar Accusations In The Past
WEWOKA, Oklahoma - A former Wewoka police officer who was arrested for allegedly raping a teenager has faced similar accusations in the past.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations confirmed Tuesday that Wendell Birt faces multiple rape complaints for allegedly soliciting nude photos from and sleeping with an underage girl.
OSBI investigators said the alleged interactions happened in May 2019, during a two-month period when Birt was employed as a Wewoka officer.
The Wewoka Police Department said Birt left his job there on his own in May, and went on to work for the Delaware Nation.
A spokesperson for the Delaware Nation said Birt no longer works there.
The alleged rape wasn't reported to Delaware High School officials, and then wasn’t reported to Wewoka Police until October, according to the OSBI.
Charging paperwork indicates Birt allegedly approached two other women in McClain and Garfield counties with sexual advances. This information comes from investigators’ discussions with a hotel receptionist and a student at Lindsay High School.
Documents show Birt was also accused of rape in Logan County in 2005 and 2009, but both cases were dismissed.
The OSBI's investigation is still ongoing.
Birt’s attorney had no comment on the accusations.