Former Wewoka Police Officer Arrested, Accused Of Rape Of A Minor
A former Wewoka police officer is behind bars after he was accused of rape of a minor, the OSBI reported.
Wendell Birt, 33, was arrested Monday on three counts of rape, two counts of rape by instrumentation and one count of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16.
On Oct. 2, Wewoka police requested the OSBI's assistance in investigating a former police officer who was accused of raping a 14-year-old high school female student.
The student told police she began talking to the officer on Snapchat in May 2019. She said they met on three occasions in Wewoka, according to OSBI.
Birt left the Wewoka Police Department and started working as a police officer for the Delaware Nation of Oklahoma.
The OSBI obtained an arrest warrant and the Bureau of Indian Affairs arrested Birt.
Birt was booked into the Caddo County jail on a $500,000 bond.