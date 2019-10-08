OKLAHOMA CITY - Pumpkinville is returning to the Myriad Botanical Gardens October 11 through the 27, and there are new events planned for everyone to attend. 

The popular fall tradition, presented by OGE Energy Corp,. transforms the Children's Garden into a fall carnival featuring thousands of pumpkins, gourds, fall foliage and activities. 

Officials said the cost to attend is free for members and $8 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free. The price includes admission to Pumpkinville and Mo's Carousel. 

Pumpkinville Events 

Click here for a link to the Pumpkinville event calendar that lists all events and daily activities. 

 