Myriad Botanical Gardens To Host Pumpkinville Sensory Night
Monday, October 7th 2019, 3:38 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Myriad Botanical Gardens is hosting Pumpkinville Sensory Night starting at 6 p.m. on October 11.
The event is geared towards families with children with special needs.
It will cost $10 per child, and be free for accompanying adults and children under the age of 2.
Officials said there will be complementary carousel and train rides.
Click here for more information, and to register for the event.