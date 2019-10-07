Search Warrant Reveals Possible Motive In Deadly NE OKC Home Invasion
OKLAHOMA CITY - A search warrant reveals a possible motive behind a metro home invasion that left one man dead and a second injured.
New court documents indicate an outstanding drug debt may have fueled the shooting.
In late September, police were called to a home at the corner of Northeast 21st and Fonshill. Witnesses reported seeing two men armed with shotguns enter the home.
According to court documents, two unknown masked men entered the home in search of money. And when cousins Charles Mitchell Jr. and Michael Ervin couldn't pay up, one of the suspects shot Ervin in the head, fatally wounding him. Mitchell was pistol whipped.
“He was hit with a gun. Fortunately, he only suffered minor injuries.”
A search of Mitchell's cellphone revealed he owed money to an unknown party. When hounded for the money via text, the surviving victim said he "would have it soon."
Police also recovered multiple text messages on his phone "with other subjects which indicated he was selling narcotics."
According to investigators, on the night of the shooting Mitchell ignored an unknown party's calls and a text reading, "What up on my change fam?".
Moments after that text, Mitchell called 911 and reported the home invasion.
One neighbor said she heard loud banging on the door of the home and then heard yelling.
“It's unfortunate, I hate that it happened so close to home, and I send prayers to the family,” said a concerned neighbor.
If you have information about the shooting, contact the Oklahoma City Police homicide tipline at 405-297-1200