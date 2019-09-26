Man Killed, Relative Injured In NE OKC Home Invasion; Police Asking For Tips On Suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly home invasion on the northeast side of the city.
Two men were assaulted inside the home Wednesday night. One man died after being shot and another man is recovering with a head injury.
Police at the scene heard from witnesses that two masked men carrying shotguns came into the home. Investigators now need the public's help finding the suspects.
The home on the corner of Northeast 21st and Fonshill Avenue turned into a crime scene after police got a call about a home invasion.
Word spread fast through the neighborhood about what happened.
“They had it taped off back there,” said Brian Ware, neighbor. “I guess somebody had got killed there in the home invasion.”
Police identified the shooting victim as 42-year-old Michael Irvin. People who know the residents said the other victim inside the home is Irvin's cousin Charles Marshall, Junior.
“He was hit with a gun,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Fortunately, he only suffered minor injuries.”
Investigators were able to talk to Marshall after the shooting, but they have not released a motive or details about what led up to the deadly home invasion.
“I know investigators interviewed the victim,” said Morgan. “However, I don’t have any information about that interview. I just know that we don’t have any suspect information or suspects in custody.”
One neighbor said she heard loud banging on the door of the home Wednesday night, and then heard yelling but said she never heard gunshots.
The day after the shooting, residents in the area remain hopeful that police will catch the gunmen soon.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Ware. “I hate that it happened so close to home and I send prayers to the family.”
The public can leave tips for investigators by calling the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.