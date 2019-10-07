'I Have A Lot Of Pain': Teen Recovering After Hit-And-Run In Warr Acres; Suspect Sought
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - A local high school student says he feels lucky to be alive after being hit by a pickup truck.
Ryan Joy, 16, was hit by a pickup truck around 7 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 50th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Joy was walking to Putnam City High School where he is a junior.
“I have a lot of pain, it’s pretty bruised and scraped up,” said Joy. “I have a really bad headache and scrapes on my leg.”
Joy woke up in the ambulance with no idea what happened. He also suffered a chipped tooth.
“It’s pretty scary,” said Joy. “It was almost like I didn't want to believe it. It was like a dream.”
“I’m surprised he doesn't have a broken bone being hit by a truck,” said Amber Joy, Ryan’s mother. “I’m glad it is just minor.”
Police spoke to several witnesses on scene.
The suspect’s truck, likely a silver 2004 to 2009 Nissan Titan, will have damage to the headlight.
“It is highly likely we would just find out eventually anyway,” said Lt. Tom Green of Warr Acres Police Department. “It would be better on them to just go ahead and turn themselves in, let’s get this all cleared up."
Joy is taking a few days to walk it off, hopeful the suspect who left him unconscious is caught.
Joy will stay home from school until Thursday, out of caution.
If you have any information or may have witnesses the crash, you’re asked to contact Warr Acres Police at 405-789-0282.