Warr Acres Police Search For Vehicle Involved In Hit-And-Run That Injured Juvenile Male
Monday, October 7th 2019, 7:44 AM CDT
Updated:
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - Authorities are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a juvenile male, Monday morning in Warr Acres, police said.
According to authorities, the accident took place near Northwest 50th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when the male victim was walking to school.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver 2004 up to 2009 Nissan Titan pickup truck with broken taillights, and the driver is believed to be a male, police said.
This is a developing story.