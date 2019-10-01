Your 2 Cents: New Mandate Allows NYC To Fine People For Calling Someone An 'Illegal Alien'
New York City's Commission on Human Rights is threatening to fine residents some astronomical amounts if they use terms like "Illegal alien" in a derogatory manner or threaten to turn illegal immigrants over to ICE.
Here's what you had to say about it:
Ladonna first, "How is this not violating people's First Amendment rights, considering the "illegal aliens " are not supposed to be here at all."
From Kristen, "But they won't fine anyone from talking to American citizens the same way. It figures..."
Misti says, "This is nonsense, it’s time to take back our country or we will lose it!"
Ned argues, "Why didn't you mention that what makes it illegal is if it is done out of hate. It doesn't stop the reporting the illegal aliens. Just the act of it being hate motivated.
Kerri says, "So if you want to report an illegal alien that is in New York, you will have to drive out of the state to contact ICE!?"
Finally, from Daniel in Edmond, "This is ridiculous, it's hard to believe rational people could dream these things."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.