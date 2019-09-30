My 2 Cents: New Mandate Allows NYC To Fine People For Calling Someone An 'Illegal Alien'
I love New York City... the city itself. I look forward to my next visit there, but I wonder about the people who run it lately.
A mandate handed down by New York City's Commission on Human Rights is just completely out of touch. Under new guidelines, the commission could fine a landlord, employer or store owner if they call ICE on a person they perceive is in our country illegally, and they could be fined if they use the word "illegal" or "alien" against someone in a derogatory manner.
Fined, let me clarify that too. They could be fined up to $250,000 dollars for using those terms.
It is notable that the federal legal code uses the term illegal alien, but if you use it in the streets of New York in a way that is deemed as threatening to people who are here illegally, you could be wiped out financially.
You can also get into trouble if you threaten to rat someone out to immigration authorities.
So, in New York City, people who are in this country illegally are a protected class, and citizens could pay a massive fine for hurting their feelings.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.