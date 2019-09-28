News
Del City Braum's Offers $2,000 Reward For Identity Of Armed Robbery Suspect
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Braum's says they are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can identify a robbery suspect.
Previous Story: Braum's Manager Pistol-Whipped During Del City Robbery
The masked man is accused of attacking the restaurant near Southeast 44th and Sunnylane in Del City last Saturday night. He allegedly hid in the women's restroom, put a gun to an employee's head and pistol-whipped the manager.
He got out through an unlocked drive-through window. Anyone with information is asked to call Del City Police.