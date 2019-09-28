DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Braum's says they are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can identify a robbery suspect.

The masked man is accused of attacking the restaurant near Southeast 44th and Sunnylane in Del City last Saturday night. He allegedly hid in the women's restroom, put a gun to an employee's head and pistol-whipped the manager.

He got out through an unlocked drive-through window. Anyone with information is asked to call Del City Police.