Man Arrested For 2nd Time, Faces Nearly 40 Counts Of Child Sex Crimes In Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says a man released on bond is now back in police custody after being charged with more heinous child sex crimes.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Walter Stumpf Jr. now faces 34 additional counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 additional count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.
Stumpf was previously arrested on September 9 for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and he bonded out on $50,000.
Investigators reported they found evidence that suggested Stumpf fantasied about raping and killing young children.
The investigation began in August 2019, when officials with American Online (AOL) and Yahoo contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after noting suspicious activity on an account. That’s when officials with NCMEC contacted the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation about the case, since the IP address originated in Yukon, Oklahoma.
The OSBI with the assistance of the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Stumpf’s residence.
Investigators said Stumpf admitted to receiving images of child pornography from other users on the internet, and Stumpf said he kept them on multiple USB flash drives.
According to court documents, investigators discovered hundreds of images of children ranging from ages 3 to 15.
Investigators also said Stumpf had been reading and writing stories about kidnapping, raping, torturing and killing children.
The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said Stumpf worked as a substitute teacher in Yukon and portrayed himself as a community leader. And they believe there may be victims in this case.
CCSO asks anyone with information concerning Stumpf to come forward.
Stumps is being held at the Canadian County Jail on a $900,000 bond.