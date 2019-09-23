Deputies Ask Possible Victims To Come Forward After Man Accused Of 'Heinous' Child Sex Crimes In Canadian Co.
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - An alleged child sex predator, Walter Stumpf, has been charged with heinous crimes in Canadian County. Investigators reported they found evidence that suggested the suspect fantasied about raping and kill young children.
Officials with America Online and Yahoo contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after noting suspicious activity on an account. Deputies said the N.C.M.E.C then contacted OSBI about the case.
Once a searched warrant was served, deputies said they found multiple computers and flash drives containing the child porn. They said they also discovered Stumpf had been reading and writing “snuff” stories about children.
That means the text describes the kidnapping, rape, torture and killing of children.
The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office believes there could actually be victims, though none have come forward.
“When someone fantasizes constantly and writes the stories and reads these stories, it feeds an appetite, and appetite to want to go hands on,” said Capt. Adam Flowers of the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO reports Stumpf portrayed himself as a community volunteer through the Masonic Lodge, and also as a substitute teacher in Yukon.
Parents in Yukon remember seeing him in the halls.
“I remember him just standing and smiling and just kind of looking at the kids, and it was one of those things where you kind of remember the face,” said Abbie Twyman. “Encourage them to never be quiet if there is something they feel is weird, say something.”
News 9 also heard back from the Yukon Masonic Lodge. While Stumpf’s Facebook lists him as a member, and notes that he participated with the children's organizations Rainbow Girls and DeMolay, the group said that’s not true.
Representatives confirm Stumpf has not been involved in the Yukon lodge in three years, and never volunteered with the kids programs. Though, they did report he was a member of a lodge in Oklahoma City.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Deputies said sometimes the children were clothed, but they were not aware they had been photographed.
“There were also pictures recovered at the local swimming pool, and there are pictures at Disney World and Disney Land, and at the state fair,” said Capt. Flowers.
Stumpf has bonded out of jail. He is facing two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
The sheriff's office believe they will be able to present more complaints to the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office in the near future.