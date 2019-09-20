Enid Police Investigating String Of Violent Home Invasions; Suspect Identified In 3rd Case
Police have identified a suspect accused in an Enid home invasion. This is the third one in less than two weeks.
Jabier Harvey Flores, 34, allegedly broke into a home in the 600 block of North Wheatridge Road around 5:15 a.m. Friday, September 20.
The homeowner told News 9 he exchanged gunfire with Flores in the bathroom of his home.
Nobody was hurt.
Flores allegedly escaped through a bathroom window and left the scene in a vehicle.
While police searched for a suspect, Glenwood Elementary School and Prarie View Elementary School were placed under "lock out."
The suspect fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle near the intersection of Wheatridge Road and Southgate.
Police eventually caught up with Flores in a field near Vance Air Force Base. Stolen property was located inside of the vehicle.
Area residents are encouraged to check their residences, outbuildings, and storage facilities for missing items and report them.
Police are also asking for any information or video surveillance regarding the movements of the suspect’s vehicle.
A second suspect may be on the loose armed with a stolen .22 rifle.
Police would like to question 37-year-old Guadalupe Rodgriguez-Valadez, a person of interest in the case.
Please report any information to 580-242-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, visit enid.org/CrimeStoppers, or text 274637 and enter keyword ENID.
You may earn a reward up to $1,000.00, remain anonymous, and won’t be required to testify.