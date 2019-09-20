2 Enid Elementary Schools Placed On 'Lock Out' As Authorities Search For Suspect
Enid Public School officials say two schools have been placed on "lock out" as Enid Police search for a suspect in the area.
Officials say Glenwood Elementary School and Prarie View Elementary school are on lock out, which meand the exterior doors of the school have been locked, but all students and staff are reportedly safe.
The Enid Police Department is currently in search of a suspect in the area.
The district posted an alert to Facebook saying in part:
Safety is our greatest priority. Local law enforcement will be present near both schools, and we will continue to communicate with EPD about their search as it is ongoing.
If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school office. We appreciate your support of Enid Public Schools.