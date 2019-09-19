News
Department Of Public Safety Preparing To Roll Out Digital Licenses
Thursday, September 19th 2019, 5:10 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Oklahoma is expanding its beta testing on digital drivers licenses.
State leaders said they are hoping they can roll out the official program around October 15th.
People that are interested can head to the state fairgrounds. In the Bennett Event Center the vendor that the state is using, Idemia, and the Department of Public Safety are helping people sign up to be a part of the current beta test. Fair goers can find the booth by its number 1737.
Those that are interested need to have their plastic ID and an iPhone. People with an Android phone will have to wait a little longer to participate, but anyone can sign up online at innovate.ok.gov. Android users will get a link via email when the mobile ID app is ready for that type of phone.