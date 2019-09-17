'It's Been A Nightmare': Family Unknowingly Buys Car Connected To OKC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Just over a week ago, the Delcid family bought a used car after their family vehicle broke down. After praying for a blessing, they said they found themselves in the middle of a nightmare.
They said they began to notice a strange smell, and what they thought were random stains in the car turned out to be much more.
“I just Googled it. I said red 2013 Chevy Impala Oklahoma City, and I put in shooting in it. Low and behold, this thing showed up for July 20th of 2019,” said Nicole Delcid.
Over the summer, police arrived at Northeast 63rd Street and Broadway, and found a car sprayed by gunfire. A man was taken to the hospital from that scene in critical condition.
Then, just about a week ago that red Chevy Impala was sold to the Delcid family.
OCPD confirmed it is the same car by using the VIN number.
The family said they now believe those dark stains are from blood, and holes that were left in the upholstery were from bullets. It shattered any previous illusions they had about the Impala.
“It's been a nightmare. It's just ridiculous. I just can't believe it,” said Nicole.
The dealership that sold the family the car refunded their down payment Tuesday and has taken the car back.
The dealership told News 9 off camera they’ve been in business for over 40 plus years. They added this is rarity for the business, and they didn't know about the car's history either.
Turns out, shootings don't typically follow the vehicle's title.
The Oklahoma Used Motor Vehicle and Part Commission confirms no one broke the law by selling the car, instances like this rarely show-up in a car's background check.
Situations like this are truly buyer and seller beware.
The Delcid family said Oklahoma law needs to change to protect those from situations like this one.
The dealership manger said now that they know the car's history, they won't be selling the vehicle in that condition.
As for the Delcid family, they still need a car.