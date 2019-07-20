OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition Saturday evening at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station. 

According to authorities, two vehicles were shooting at each other and driving around Northwest 63rd Street. The drivers pulled into a Shell Gas Station near NW 63rd St. and Broadway Extension. 

When police arrived, one vehicles was still on the scene. 

A male victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, OKC police said.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle that did not get hit. The female passenger said a blue sedan was shooting at them. 

Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. 