News
Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting Ends At NW OKC Gas Station
Saturday, July 20th 2019, 5:43 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition Saturday evening at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station.
According to authorities, two vehicles were shooting at each other and driving around Northwest 63rd Street. The drivers pulled into a Shell Gas Station near NW 63rd St. and Broadway Extension.
When police arrived, one vehicles was still on the scene.
A male victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, OKC police said.
There was a female passenger in the vehicle that did not get hit. The female passenger said a blue sedan was shooting at them.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story.