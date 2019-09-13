News
Bricktown Canal Electrocution Victim's Mom Organizing Benefit In Honor Of Son
Friday, September 13th 2019, 5:04 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A mother who lost her son in an accident at the Bricktown Canal is organizing an event to honor his memory.
Last fall, 23-year-old Wesley Seeley fell into the waterway and was electrocuted. Another man, Brandon Gann, jumped in to try and save Seely and was badly injured.
Now, Seely's mom, Ginger Hinshaw, is organizing an auto show in his honor.
Hinshaw said that planning the event helped keep her busy during a rough period. She said her son would be proud and would want her happy.
Her goal is to make sure he's remembered for his kind spirit.
"I mainly want people to know that he's not just the young man that fell in the canal," said Hinshaw. "He was a wonderful human being, still is in my eyes."
The auto show is September 13 at the El Reno VFW. People can start gathering around 8 a.m, but the show starts at 10 a.m.