1 Suspect In Custody Following Armed Robbery, Pursuit In Edmond
Authorities said one suspect is in custody Saturday after an armed robbery at an Edmond business.
The Edmond Police Department said the robbery occurred at a Dollar General near East Waterloo Road and North Coltrane Road.
According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, two suspects stole a woman's purse and vehicle. A pursuit occurred between the suspects and authorities.
One suspect was taken into custody, and one suspect is still on the run.
This is a developing story.