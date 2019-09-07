Authorities said one suspect is in custody Saturday after an armed robbery at an Edmond business. 

The Edmond Police Department said the robbery occurred at a Dollar General near East Waterloo Road and North Coltrane Road. 

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, two suspects stole a woman's purse and vehicle. A pursuit occurred between the suspects and authorities. 

One suspect was taken into custody, and one suspect is still on the run. 

This is a developing story. 