News
Police: 2 Arrested In Del City Shooting That Killed 1, Injured Another
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured Tuesday night in Del City, according to authorities.
Del City Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Del Rancho Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Michael Young dead inside a pickup truck, and an 18-year-old old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the "lower extremities", police said.
Authorities said Tevarus Young and his mother were taken into custody Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.