'It Was Madness': A Second John Marshall Teacher Says She Was Injured In Fight
OKLAHOMA CITY - Another teacher injured was at John Marshall Middle School. The injuries happened before the recent changes at the school.
Miranda Bradley, an 8th grade English teacher said she was supposed to go back to work Wednesday, but the thought of returning to that environment is giving her severe anxiety.
Bradley said bruises all over her body are the result of a fight in the cafeteria at John Marshall Middle School back on August 22.
“It was madness,” she recalled. “Pandemonium. And I finally made my way out. And not seconds after I got out of the cafeteria, here come the kids behind me. And I got trampled. I fell and then they trampled me.”
When she finally went to the doctor, she was also diagnosed with a concussion and sprained wrist. But even worse, she said, is the crippling anxiety.
“I’m covered in hives. I feel like an elephant is sitting on my chest. My blood pressure is through the roof,” said Bradley.
Bradley said the school wasn't ready for students, who spent long days in one overcrowded classroom, and that likely contributed to the problems.
“They weren’t ready at all, they didn’t have schedules together,” she said. “We didn’t have books, we didn’t have technology.”
The district has since changed leadership and added another police officer to address the issues.
One of Bradley’s fellow teachers was injured in another fight that was caught on video. News 9 was told that teacher is back at school.
Bradley said she will go back too, because she has to.
“I don’t really have an option. I’m not really in a financial position where I can’t go back to work. Or I would probably not,” she said.
Bradley said her union and the district is encouraging to try and go back at least a day under the new leadership. She said though, she will likely request a transfer to another school.