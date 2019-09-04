He could tell that Eagles fans were apprehensive at first. "I'd get in front of their crowd, and I could feel this — this kind of holding your breath when I'd start singin'," Gill recalled. "It's like, 'Oh, it's not the guy, it's not the guy I'm used to.' And then after a couple of verses of this and that, I could just literally see them just go, 'It's gonna be OK.'"