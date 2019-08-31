News
Oklahoma Supreme Court Issues Order Regarding Constitutional Carry Petition
Saturday, August 31st 2019, 7:04 AM CDT

Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has issued an order for the petition to block permitless carry or constitutional carry from becoming law.
Representative Jason Lowe and his partners are now responsible for counting the signatures submitted to the Secretary of State this week. Lowe needs just under 60,000 supporters on record. The total numbers of signatures must be submitted by next Thursday.
The law goes into effect on November 1st.